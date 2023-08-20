NEWS

When Next I'll Come, I will Come As The President Of Nigeria -Omoyele Sowore Tells Kaduna Residents

In an event in Southern Kaduna, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the just concluded election, Omoyele Sowore presented a speech. While expressing his concern about the untapped natural resources in Kaduna State, he boastfully said when next he will visit Kaduna, it will be as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In his words, he said from the video (1:00-3:40) on his verified Facebook handle, “Kaduna has so many untapped resources. If these resources where looked into, things will be different. I know one day we will get there because we are very young.

“That is why I am never in a hurry when I ran for the Presidency and the result turns out this way. Because we don’t do election in Nigeria, we do selection. But when next I will come here, it will be as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

