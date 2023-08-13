When NEF spoke on 2023 election, El-Rufai said ‘You’re elders, who can’t influence votes’ -Nkupbre

According to a report by the Punch online newspaper this morning, Chief Edet Nkupbre, former national chairman of the PDP, south-south, said that when the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) spoke on the 2023 presidential election, El-Rufai said to them that, “You are elders, who can not influence votes.

Chief Edet Nkupbre made the statement when Punch correspondent said that it’s like governors in Nigeria have overbearing influence and decide almost everything in Nigerian politics, including who becomes the President of the country, asking if he agreed.

He said ‘no’ he didn’t agree but the situation on the ground is that everything revolves around the governors. He said the governors are very powerful and that they control the electorate in their states. He said that any candidate who wants to win an election and becomes the president will surely listen to the governors and sometimes concede to them, he said even inappropriately to have their support.

” That’s how powerful they are. When the northern Elders Forum spoke on the 2023 presidential election, the then governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, told them directly, You are the elders who cannot influence the votes.”

Chief Edet said that El-Rufai said it was the governors that always influence the votes and not the elders and that shows how powerful governors are.

