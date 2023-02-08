When Nasir El-Rufai Was Saying Obi Will Win South-South & Southeast, Some Of Us Felt Pained- Emami

Ahead of the 2023 president election, A Director and Special Duties of All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in Delta State, Chief Ayiri Emami, in an interview has said that when the governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai said the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi will win South-South and Southeast, some of them felt pained. He also lament that he respect Obi, but he don’t see him winning anywhere in South-South.

Speaking during the interview with Sun Newspaper, Chief Ayiri Emami, ” When Nasir el-Rufai was saying Obi will win South-South and South-East, some of us felt pained. To us, that meant that he did not do his study properly or they are trying to sabotage us so that at the end of the day, we cannot lay claims that we actually worked for Tinubu. He is somebody we respect. I don’t see Obi winning anywhere in South-South, you can check it out

Source: The Tribune Newspaper

