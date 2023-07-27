When My Father Was Made A Judge In 1965, He Hardly Attended Social Functions & House Parties- Charly Boy

Nigerian award winning musician, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charlie Boy or Area Fada has spoken about his father’s days as a judge

The staunch supporter of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi took to his Twitter page on Thursday to speak about how his father stopped giving them attention as soon as he was made a judge

In his post, he said that before his father was made a judge, he usually spends quality time with them because he was always attending social functions and parties

He said immediately he was made a judge, everything changed as they couldn’t get free access to him again. He said when they confronted him and asked him about the sudden change, he told them that Judges are expected to completely abstain from the public life

He said things are not like that again today

Kindly read his full post below

