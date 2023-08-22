When my dad lived in Enugu, we would take the train from Enugu to our hometown in Ede- Gov.Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, recently shared a story about his childhood. He talked about how his dad used to take a train with them from Enugu to their hometown, Ede, in Osun State. Ademola Adeleke discussed his plan to reintroduce railway transportation to the state during an interview on Channels Tv news. He mentioned that he has already discussed the idea with the Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola, to kick-start the project.

Adeleke explained, “I’m thinking about bringing back railway transportation because trains are really great. When we were kids, my dad lived in Enugu, and we would take the train from Enugu to our hometown in Ede. We’d visit on weekends, and it was a fantastic experience. I’m currently talking to some railway partners to see if we can collaborate on this idea. My predecessor is now the Minister of Transportation, so I had a conversation with him and expressed my support. Now that the election is over, he needs to come back, and we can work together.”

According to him, bringing back the railway would mean people could travel easily between different places in the state. The governor shared that he believes trains are a convenient mode of transportation. He reminisced about his own experiences as a child and how much fun it was to travel by train. He’s in talks with various partners who have expertise in railways to explore how to make this idea a reality.

Ademola Adeleke also mentioned that he’s been in contact with Adegboyega Oyetola, who is both his predecessor and the current Minister of Transportation. He voiced his support for the project and hopes to collaborate with him to make it happen. By reviving the railway system, the governor aims to provide an efficient and enjoyable way for people to travel within the state.

Check the video (18:08)

