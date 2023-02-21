NEWS

When Me & Peter Obi Win, We Are Not Coming After Atiku or Tinubu But Terrorists & Bandits – Datti

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress grand finale campaign in Lagos, brought to an end the campaign rally of the top three favourite candidates ahead of Saturday’s general election. Despite the campaign having stopped, that doesn’t stop them from sharing their ideas with Nigerians and, for the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, sat down one on one with Seun of Channels TV. 

According to Datti, he and Peter Obi could tell Nigerians what they would do with subsidy scams, with exchange scams and went on to reveal what he and Peter Obi would do if they happened to win. Datti, in his words, told Seun, saying;

“When we win insha’Allah, we are not coming after Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar but going after the terrorists, bandits and not going after any politician, going after the corrupt officials”.

Click here to watch the Datti Baba-Ahmed one on one with Seun and drop your comments below.

TeamAnonymous (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Votes Atiku Loses in Southeast & South-South Will be Recovered in North East -PDP’s Daniel Bwala

6 mins ago

Peter Obi’s Running Mate, Datti Ahmed Reveals States That Will Be Difficult For LP To win

9 mins ago

Where Is The Almagiri School Built For Northerners By Jonathan? – Omorodion Oregbe

14 mins ago

Reactions Trail Poll Showing Peter Obi Winning 17 States, And Got 25% Required In 25 States

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button