When Me & Peter Obi Win, We Are Not Coming After Atiku or Tinubu But Terrorists & Bandits – Datti

The All Progressives Congress grand finale campaign in Lagos, brought to an end the campaign rally of the top three favourite candidates ahead of Saturday’s general election. Despite the campaign having stopped, that doesn’t stop them from sharing their ideas with Nigerians and, for the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, sat down one on one with Seun of Channels TV.

According to Datti, he and Peter Obi could tell Nigerians what they would do with subsidy scams, with exchange scams and went on to reveal what he and Peter Obi would do if they happened to win. Datti, in his words, told Seun, saying;

“When we win insha’Allah, we are not coming after Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar but going after the terrorists, bandits and not going after any politician, going after the corrupt officials”.

