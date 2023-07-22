NEWS

When Market Forces Determine Elections, Same Market Forces Will Determine Governance- Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Lawmaker and chieftain of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sani has spoken about the recently concluded presidential election that went down in country on Feb 25th

It is no longer news that the election has been at the centre of discussion as matter relating to it are currently at the presidential election petition court

The labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi and the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar are both at the presidential election petition court challenging the victory of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The case has begun for a while and still currently ongoing at the court

Shehu Sani, in a post that he made on his official Twitter page, said that when market Forces determine the outcome of an election, the same market Forces will determine the governance that the election produces

What are your thoughts on this article?

