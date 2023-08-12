When Major Wanke staged a coup in Niger, Obasanjo quickly intervened using backdoor means -Sarki

Ambassador Usman Sarki recalled how former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo reacted after Major Daouda Mallam Wanke launched a military coup in Niger in 1999 to depose President Ibrahim Mainassara.

“I would like to remind Nigerians in particular and the rest of the world that in 1999, Daouda Mallam Wanke, a major in Niger, actually effected a coup,” Amb. Sarki remarked during an interactive session on NTA. At the same time, our president, Olusegun Obasanjo, took office as a civilian-elected president. He moved quickly by employing backdoor channels. He used someone who is still alive, active, and mentally alert. He traveled to Niamey, negotiated, and gave ideas to Wanke, and we eventually obtained a diplomatic and peaceful conclusion on the matter within 8 or 9 months.

“Daouda Wanke actually became domiciled in Abuja before he returned to his country and passed away,” the ambassador continued. This prepared the door for a civilian administration to take over. I believe it was Tandja who succeeded him as president. So we have a history in terms of peacefully resolving conflicts with Niger, and we should respect that.”

