When Major Wanke Effected A Coup In Niger, Obasanjo Acted Swiftly By Using Backdoor Channels -Sarki

Ambassador Usman Sarki has recounted how former Nigeria president, Olusegun Obasanjo reacted after Major Daouda Mallam Wanke led a military coup to remove President Ibrahim Mainassara in Niger in 1999.

Speaking during an interactive session on NTA, Amb. Sarki said: “I would like to remind Nigerians in particular and the rest of the world that in 1999, Daouda Mallam Wanke a Major in Niger actually effected a coup. At that time, our president, Olusegun Obasanjo also in that year came to power as a civilian elected president. He acted swiftly by using backdoor channels. The person he used is still alive, active, and very sharp mentally. He went to Niamey, discussed and presented options including a soft landing to Wanke and eventually within 8 or 9 months, we obtained a diplomatic and peaceful resolution of the affair.

Speaking further, the ambassador said: “Daouda Wanke actually became domiciled in Abuja before he went back to his country and passed away. That paved the way for a civilian administration. I think it was Tandja who came after him to become the president. So we have a precedent in terms of settling issues with Niger peacefully, we should recognize that”.

Watch the video from 1:13:18

