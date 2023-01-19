When LP Approached Us For A Discussion, Their Position Was That It Was The Turn Of The SE – NNPP, Folashade Aliu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

National Campaign Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Folashade Aliu has said that the Labour Party had approached the New Nigeria People’s Party for a discussion of a possible alliance, but they were on the position that it was the turn of the South East to produce the next President.

According to her, the Labour Party was not ready to look at what the NNPP will bring to the table. According to her, they are telling Nigerians that the New Nigeria People’s Party is ready from day one, judging from Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s experience, qualifications and exposure and reach across and beyond Nigeria.

She also debunked the rumour that Kwankwaso said he will step down for another presidential candidate. According to her, Kwankwaso never made such statement, rather, he said if there is a more qualified presidential candidate, he will discuss with them. This she said does not justify the claim that he said he will step down.

Folashade Aliu speaking on Arise

Mr_Counselor (

)