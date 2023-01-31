“When It Is Time To Debate And Speak To People They Claim To Serve, They Disappear” – Mr Macaroni Chides Some Presidential candidates

Popular Comedian, Social Media Personality, and Activist, Mr Macaroni has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he speaks out his mind concerning the recent activities going on in the Nigerian politics. Mr Macaroni is one of the few celebrities in Nigeria, that’s so concerned with the upcoming elections in Nigeria.

Mr Macaroni wants Nigerians to witness change in their lives, he wants Nigerians to vote for someone who will take care of them when they get into the political office, he wants Nigerians to vote for people that have love for them in their hearts. He wants Nigerians to vote out bad leaders.

He said via his official Twitter page that everyone will see them at award events outside the country, but when it’s time to debate and speak to the people they claim to serve, and give reasons why they should remain in office, They disappear and he said the people deserve better in Nigeria.

