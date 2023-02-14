When It Comes to National Security, We Have to be Careful —Fani-Kayode After His Release by the DSS

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director of New Media of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has disclosed that he regrets raising a false coup alarm involving the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some unnamed serving Army Generals.

This is coming after he was grilled by the Department of State Security Services (DSS) for five hours over the coup scare. He told reporters following his release that he should have been circumspect about speaking about the issue in public.

He said in part:

“Sometimes when on the war front because we are in a war presently on the political front. While experiencing such war there is the fog of war where we say either the right things or the wrong things. Nobody is infallible. But the truth is when it comes to the issue of national security, we have to be careful.”

The former Minister of Ation, however, explained that his action was preemptive to draw the attention of security agencies to be alert to the situation per adventure there was any iota of truth in the speculation.

He stated that he honoured the DSS invitation because he had nothing to hide on the matter, adding that he has been mandated to report back every Wednesday of the week pending when he would be charged to court or let go.

Speaking on what the interrogation procedure entailed, he said:

“I was subjected to a thorough grilling. They were very inquisitive and very professional. I wasn’t oppressed and they were not acting on the call for my arrest by the PDP.”

