When I Went To The Supermarket Yesterday, Things I Bought Days Ago Have Increased By ₦500 -Udenta

Professor Udenta .O. Udenta, the founding National Secretary of Alliance For Democracy has come out to lament the continuous increase in price of products and food produce in Nigeria.

According to Prof. Udenta who appeared in an interview on AIT this morning, the subsidy removal has affected the price of food so much and if it’s not handled in the right way, the effects will ricochet across board.

In his own words as seen on AIT this morning…

“If the subsidy is handled in a way that impacts negatively on the lives of the people, the effects is going to ricochet across board. From transportation to education, to prices of stable goods and so on. Food security will be affected, ability to pay rent is affected, every single thing escalates. I was screaming when I went to the supermarket yesterday. The 5 things I bought 3-4 days back have added close to ₦300, ₦400 and ₦500 naira so the government must be watchful of that.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 1:24:00

