‘When I Went Home, My People Laid Their Clothes On The Ground For Me To March On’ – Wike

The Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has disclosed how the people from his hometown literally worshipped him after 8 years as Rivers State governor. In a report by Channels Tv, the former Governor spoke about his homecoming at the commissioning of a project started by Governo Fubara. . According to Wike, he never knew that his works as governor had affected the lives of so many people back home until he left office. He further charged his successor to walk in the same path and see how he will win the heart of the people.

He said, “When I went home, I went home happily. When I went home I walked majestically, my people laid their clothes on the ground for me to march on. And so Mr Governor, by the day you are leaving office, you will be leaving with shoulders high that you have made your people happy. And that is what we talk about in governance. Don’t bother about those we have conquered, continue your work. We are here monitoring them and we will choke them.’

(Start Watching The Clip From Minute 7:55)

