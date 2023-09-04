When I was the CBN Governor, dollar was N150, but today It’s somewhere around N900 – Lamido Sanusi

Lamido Sanusi, the ex-governor of the Central Bank, expressed his disappointment in how the previous president, Muhammadu Buhari, severely damaged Nigeria’s economy. He also urged Nigerians to remain patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to a report from Daily Trust on Monday, September 4, 2023, Sanusi stated that during his tenure as the Central Bank Governor, the exchange rate was N150 per dollar. However, currently, the exchange rate stands at approximately N900 per dollar.

The ex-Emir of Kano stated that Nigeria has been living a deceptive existence during the past eight years under President Buhari’s administration, and that the Central Bank of Nigeria borrowed approximately N30 trillion.

He mentioned that there were individuals encouraging him to discuss the country’s economic condition, but he believed it was not appropriate to do so at the present moment.

He said – “People refused to listen to us then. We will only now advise them to be patient. I will never say Tinubu has pushed Nigeria into difficulty. I am not saying he is flawless or flawed. We will speak when he goes astray. The government can’t pay subsidies since it doesn’t have the means.

“If they add tax, we have to pay since borrowing is impossible. If the CBN printed more naira, the dollar would jack up to N1,500. We must suffer. When I was the CBN governor it was N150. Today it’s somewhere around N900.”

