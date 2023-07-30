When I Was Governor, No State In The North Could Compare Their Secondary Schools To Ours -Obi

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi recently made an appearance in the Twittersphere, where he bragged about the significant educational gains he oversaw as Governor of Anambra State. He asserted that Anambra’s secondary schools were superior to those of any other state in the North or West.

Obi praised the state’s secondary schools for their cutting-edge technology and transportation options, like as computers and buses. He also spoke highly of the state’s successful efforts to rehabilitate its infrastructure and to provide computers to the state’s private schools.

Obi went beyond talking about his dedication to education by stating that he gave a monthly stipend of N5,000 to senior folks across the state. He also instituted what he thought would be a ble security programme by hiring and compensating security people in every neighbourhood.

No state in the North or West can compare to our secondary schools when I was governor,” he boasted. We (the Anambra) were the only students in their secondary schools with access to technology and transportation. You can visit those campuses now, with their newly renovated facilities. Computers were given to private schools.

When I was governor of that state, I gave out N5,000 checks to retirees every month. This can be checked out by you. The government provided me with armed guards in every city. I had faith that it would last. If you want to know how I plan on keeping this up, all you have to do is look at our calculations, what we’re getting as a state, and my plans. What I mean is that you should give some consideration to the consequences of your actions and seek out the perspectives of those who will be affected by them.

