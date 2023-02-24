When I was coming, a young man begged me & said we should make sure we end APC & PDP-Kenneth Okonkwo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a video that was posted by the Channels Television Online yesterday night, it was reported that a spokesman for the Labour Party, LP, Mr Kenneth Okonkwo during an interview on Channels Television last night, has reacted to the claims of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and that of the All Progressives Congress, APC, alleging that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, cannot win this Saturday’s election.

While Kenneth was reacting to this, he claimed that it is a strategy to discourage the supporters of Labour Party from voting for Peter Obi in the Saturday’s election, as he alleged that they are using their insinuations to negatively work on the minds of ‘obidients’ so that, Obidients will start thinking that voting for Peter Obi, will amount to waste of votes.

He said, “When I was coming, a young man begged me and said we should make sure we end APC and PDP. He gave his name as Abdulsahad. He said, ‘Oga, this suffer too much for this country, please end their rule. No food, no water, no light, please, don’t allow these people to come back to this nation.’ He was seriously begging me.”

