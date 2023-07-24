When I was announced as the IGP by Tinubu, I was in the house of a friend watching TV- IGP Egbetokun

According to a news that was published by The Nation paper online this morning, it was reported that the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, in a statement has dismissed the claims that he was appointed acting IG by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because of their relationship while he was still the governor of Lagos State.

While he was talking, the acting IGP said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, never took sensitive decisions based on sentiments and that his appointment as the acting IGP, was another testimony to the greatness of God, as he was not expecting it, and did not get carried away by the social media insinuations.

He said, “For those of us who know President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Commander-in-Chief, we know that he does not make his appointments based on sentiment, or personal relationships with people. He looks out for the best to put in sensitive positions.So, those who have insinuated that the President was going to appoint me because I have once worked with him, I just laughed it off, because I know that he is not going to put that into consideration when he comes to a critical appointments, like this.”

Further talking, he said, “When I was announced as the IGP by Tinubu, I was in the house of a friend watching television. I saw the breaking news. It can only be God and I know that this appointment was not because I am the most qualified person or because I have a relationship with the President.”

