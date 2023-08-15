When I Was An Area Commander, I Knew All The Cult Groups In Enugu, I Had Boys In Each Cult – Lawrence Alobi

A Retired Commissioner of Police, Lawrence Alobi, has disclosed the importance of the police gaining the trust of the members of the community by constantly engaging the members of the community.

Lawrence Alobi stated that when he was still active in the police force and was an Area Commander in Enugu State, he knew all the cult groups in all the higher institutions in Enugu State.

Lawrence Alobi went on to disclose that he also had boys in all the cult groups in all the higher institutions in Enugu State. He noted that having boys in all the cult groups enabled him to track the violent activities of members of these cult groups.

Lawrence Alobi went further to disclose that whenever any cult group launches an attack, within 24 hours after the attack was launched, he apprehends the boys who launched the attack because he gets information from other cult groups.

Watch From The 6:05 Minute Of The Video Below:



