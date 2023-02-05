When I Was A Governor, I Took People Out Of Poverty Without Borrowing A Kobo From Anybody- Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi has said that when he was a governor of Anambra, he was rated as number one for talking people of Poverty and in the areas of education, adding that before he left office he paid all pensions being owed. The presidential candidate made this statement while asdressing the youths at a town hall meeting held within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library,

In his own words, the former governor said “For me, I have served the people of Anambra State and was rated as number one in the implementation of the Millennium Development Goals. Even in the areas of education and taking people out of poverty without borrowing a Kobo from anybody; I paid all the pensions being owed before I assumed office

Source: The Punch paper

