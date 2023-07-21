When I Want To Access The Villa, I Must Call Someone From Lagos To Get Access – Dele Fulani

The National Coordinator of South-West APC Support Group, Dele Fulani, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu seems to be favouring Lagos politicians over politicians from other regions. He said that you cannot get anything done in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, without calling someone from Lagos. He said this during an interview with Arise TV on Friday July 21st.

He said that this is not his personal opinion, but it is what people are saying. He said that he believes the primary definition of Lagos politicians are the politicians that are based in Lagos, irrespective of the states they come from.

He said – “You can’t get anything done in the Villa now without calling someone from Lagos, even to some of us that are from the South-West. As an individual, even with my capacity in the party, when I want to access the Villa, I must call somebody from Lagos to get access to the Villa. It shouldn’t be so.”

Speaking further, he said that it is understood that the President was a former governor of Lagos State and he has his aides that worked for him there. He said that in the same vein, Tinubu is now the President, and he needs to spread out to other regions, even outside the South-West.

He said that even in his appointments, most of the appointed are those that held one position or the other in Lagos. Fulani urged the President to consider people from other states for appointments.

You can watch the video of the interview here

