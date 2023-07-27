When I Visited Nnamdi Kanu In DSS Custody, He Said Simon Ekpa Is Not Representing Him -Sen Abaribe

The senator emphasized that apart from those who support these criminals, there is no widespread approval for their actions in the southeast. He shared that he had taken the matter to the Finnish embassy and the head of the United Nations in Nigeria, both of whom indicated that resolving the issue required government-to-government interactions.

During the recent session held at the National Assembly, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who represents Abia South, supported a motion urging the federal government to address the ongoing sit-at-home situation in the southeast region of the country.

Senator Abaribe recounted an earlier visit he made, along with Ike Ekweremadu, two bishops, and the leader of the Ohanaeze Ndi’igbo group, to meet with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu while he was in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). During this visit, Nnamdi Kanu informed them that Simon Ekpa was not representing him and he disassociated himself from the sit-at-home protest. They had questioned him about his involvement in initiating the sit-at-home measures that were affecting the people adversely.

The senator further disclosed that after their meeting with Nnamdi Kanu, they conveyed the information to all the leaders in the southeast. Despite this, a few troublemakers persisted in conducting violent acts on Mondays and spreading videos of their actions, creating fear and unease among the local populace.

Senator Abaribe also highlighted his engagement with the market leaders in Abia state. He inquired why they complied with the sit-at-home order, and they expressed fear of reprisals from criminals who threatened to harm their businesses if they refused to participate.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to 02:22:

https://www.facebook.com/NationalAssemblytv/videos/124660497325462/?app=fbl

