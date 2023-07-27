“When I Visited Nnamdi Kanu In DSS Custody, He Said Simon Ekpa Is Not Representing Him” -Sen Abaribe

According to Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe of Abia State, Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), told him that Simon Ekpa, not him, had given the go-ahead for the sit-at-home order in the South-East. He made this statement as the senators urged the federal government to work with the government of Finland to return Simon Ekpa and prosecute him for his suspected involvement in the violent attacks in the South-East and sit-at-home protests.

Sen. Osita Izunaso of Imo State, together with the senators from the South-East, sponsored a motion at a plenary session on Wednesday denouncing the sit-at-home order in that region.

Speaking about the motion, Senator Abaribe said that the sit-at-home has been taken over by criminals, and that they now use it to kill police officers, maim people, steal and vandalize property in the South-East.

According to a report published by The Nation on Wednesday, July 26th, Senator Abaribe told Nnamdi Kanu that he did not issue the order to stay at home when they met.

Senator Osita Izunaso mourned the lives and property lost in the area as a result of the sit-at-home movement during his opening discussion. He claimed that it is impairing livelihoods and economic development in addition to causing missed lessons and academic setbacks.

He added – “As this increases the potential for criminal elements to take advantage of the situation to engage in looting or other unlawful activities while the people stay at home.”

Source: The Nation

Dear esteem readers what is your opinion concerning this news drop your comment below

Lizzybella105 (

)