“When I Visited Nnamdi Kanu In DSS Custody, He Said Simon Ekpa Is Not Representing Him” -Sen Abaribe

During today’s session of the National Assembly, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who represents the area of Abia south, put forward a motion that requested the federal government conduct an investigation into the ongoing sit-in in the southeast.

When I was younger, I went to see Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the Department of State Services (DSS) along with Ike Ekweremadu, two bishops, and the leader of the Ohanaeze Ndi’igbo organisation. During my visit, he informed me that Simon Ekpa is not working on his behalf as he had previously stated. Nnamdi Kanu has assured me that he is not participating in the ongoing sit-in that is taking place. This was his reaction to our querying him about the reason why he had imposed this threat on our people.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe continued after they had left Nnamdi Kanu’s home by saying, “we convened a conference of the southeast leaders and told them what he said.” In spite of this, on every Monday, a small group of violent criminals arises, shoots at least one victim, and then uploads the footage of the incident to the internet. Our people are living in constant fear as a direct result of this.

A senator by the name of Enyinnaya Abaribe has been quoted as saying, “There was even a time when I called the market leaders in Abia state and asked why they keep leaving their shops on Mondays.” They advised me that if they defy the regulation that requires them to stay in their homes, criminals will demolish their market.

Last but not least, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe continued, “As I speak with you, there is no one in the southeast applauding the actions of these criminals except for those who support them.” After speaking with the Finnish embassy in Nigeria as well as the Finnish UN chief in Nigeria, I was informed by both of them that the only way to reach a resolution is for the two governments to engage in dialogue with one another.

