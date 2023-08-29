When I started preaching from street to street, my friends ran away from me- Chukwuemeka Odumeje

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje, shared a video on the church’s Facebook page in which he recounted his personal experience of how his friends abandoned him when he began preaching the gospel. He went on to pass a message of encouragement to those who might be facing similar challenges due to their faith.

Prophet Odumeje explained that there are people who might view individuals going to church and embracing their faith as foolishness. He reassured those facing this situation that they are actually on a journey of preparation and that God is working on something significant for them.

Drawing from his own life, he shared that when he started preaching the gospel from street to street, his friends distanced themselves from him and made fun of him. He recalled losing friends and experiencing isolation. However, he emphasized that in those moments of seeming abandonment, God was orchestrating a plan for him.

In his words, “It happened to me. When I started preaching the gospel from street to street, my friends ran away from me and they were making jest of me. I didn’t have friends anymore. They asked me, ‘guy, is this how your life will end?’ They didn’t know that God was planning something for me. Don’t expect everybody to love you now, but Jesus is with you. He will never abandon you”.

Prophet Odumeje encouraged his viewers not to be discouraged by the lack of support or understanding from those around them. He reminded them that Jesus is with them and will never forsake them. The message aimed to provide comfort and inspiration to individuals who might be facing challenges, criticism, or mockery as they follow their faith.

Video 1:20

