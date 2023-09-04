NEWS

When I see educated persons in politics behaving worse than illiterates, I weep for Nigeria- Okutepa

A senior Barrister and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Jibrin Samuel Okutepa, SAN, has said that, when he sees educated persons in politics behaving worst than illiterate people, he weeps for Nigeria State.

Okutepa, SAN, made this known his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

"When I see educated persons in politics behaving worst than illiterate people I weep for Nigeria State."

Okutepa asked that, when do they (educated persons) have interest of Nigerians as our general goal and not primordial tribal interests?

"When do they as educated persons have interest of Nigerians as our goal and not primordial tribal interests?"

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said further that, Nigerians need leaders and not rulers, stating that, our rulers have ruined us.

"Nigerians need leaders and not rulers. Our rulers have ruined us."

The frontline lawyer added that, He wondered what is the value of education for some Nigerians as someone with PhD will be supporting non-performing politicians to remain in power because of the politicians come from their region or tribe, and at same time benefiting from they (politicians) steal from office.

