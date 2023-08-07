When I See A Young Man Who says He Is Depressed, I Ask Him What is Pressing Him – Apostle Suleman

Depression refers to a state of being consistently sad and losing interest in normal activities for a long while. Excluding medical conditions, depression can be caused by traumas or life events. Depression differs from sadness based on the time frame, depression last longer than sadness

In a recent video post on Facebook, the presiding pastor of Omega Fire Ministries expressed his shock over young men who say they are expressing depression. He expressed his shock while exhorting his audience on the need to keep trying despite life’s storms.

In his words, when I see a young man who says he is depressed, I ask him what or who is pressing him. What the clergyman meant is that what troubles has the young man faced that he is feeling depressed.

Speaking further, he asked rhetorically that has the young man gone into child labour, paid school fees or nursed a baby all night for several months that he is depressed?

