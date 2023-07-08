When I Saw Matawalle Presenting Gold To Buhari, I Was Stunned Because Where Do We Process It?-Yerima

The former Governor of Zamfara State, Sani Yerima has stated that he was shocked when he saw his successor and immediate past Governor of the state, Bello Matawalle presenting gold to Buhari when he was in office.

Ahmad Sani Yerima, who recently asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to dialogue with bandits in the northern region made this known in an exclusive interview with Channels Television.

On his successor, Bello Matawalle’s position that bandits were involved in the commerce of gold for firearms and ammunition, Yerima said ” I think he just said it.”

He added; “When I saw him presenting gold to Mr President (Muhammadu Buhari) I was shocked because where do we process such in Nigeria”

He noted; ““I assure you that nothing going on as far as large-scale mining in Zamfara state, we have artisan mining, in fact it is villagers that are going into it. But for a proper mining, it is capital intensive.”

He stated further; “This has always been there and the illegal mining that is going on there is of a very small scale; artisan mining. We don’t have any industry or any large-scale or medium-scale mining going on in the state. People are just talking about it but we have solid minerals in the Northern part of Nigeria but that is not the cause at all”

