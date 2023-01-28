“When I Saw Injustice In APC, I Left & Came Back To The PDP, Where I Won Election Again” – Gov Ortom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of Benue state, Gov. Samuel Ortom, who doubles as a member of the G-5, has spoken about why he isn’t campaigning for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). It should be noted that Ortom and other members of the G-5 have been at loggerheads with the party over their choice of a national leader. Also, Ortom, who is contesting for the senatorial seat in his district, has been campaigning for himself but has refused to campaign for Atiku.

In an interview with the Vanguard paper, Ortom answered a question fielded to him concerning the dilemma of campaigning for himself while refusing to campaign for the presidential candidate. In response, he said, “Which dilemma are you talking about?” Do I need Abuja to come and vote for me? Did Abuja vote for me to become governor? Did anybody or any presidential candidate vote for me?

Look, go back to history. I talk about myself: I was denied nomination in the PDP in 2015, everybody knew in Benue State that I was the candidate to beat, and the leadership of the party decided to deny me the nomination. “If they had allowed a free and fair process, I would have won the nomination.”

Further speaking, Ortom said, “So, I was going to one mushroom party when APC came and said that please, I should join them.” I did, and I won my election overwhelmingly against the PDP candidate.

But when I saw injustice in APC, I left and came back to PDP, where I won the election again, against several people’s wishes, and nobody from Abuja voted for me.”

He added, “I don’t need the presidential candidate and people at the national level to come and vote for me here.” All politics is local, so it depends on your locality. “I am working with my people; you have been around.”

Source: Vanguard.

