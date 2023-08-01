When I Read The Constitution Of The United States I Wept & Said Only God Can Put This Together-Hinn

Pastor, Benny Hinn, is a noted evangelist, teacher, and author impacting the world with the life-saving and miracle-working messages of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

While speaking his verified Facebook account and visiting the video he shared, the cleric reportedly stated that “Why do you love America? Why did I become an American? It is because of freedom. Speaking further he said “When I Read The Constitution Of The United States, I Wept. And I said only God can put this together. Because it gives freedom. It let you decide what you want to do with your life. And not what others believe. This is why I am against people and anyone in the world who are forcing people to believe like them.

Speaking further he said “Little did they know that freedom always let people believe what they wants to believe. On this note, we are expected to Win them with our love and not our pressure and not our control. Speaking lastly he said “The difference between freedom and bondage is that when you change the surrounding of a man, you will change the man. But freedom says “When you change the man you have change the surrounding.

