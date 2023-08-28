When I Hear Analysts On TV Saying Crude Oil Is The Mainstay Of Nigerian Economy, I Shudder- Lauretta Onochie

Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, a current member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former presidential aide, has said that she occasionally shudders when she hears ‘Analysts’ on National Television claim that crude oil is the nation’s mainstay of the economy.

The nation’s economy is diverse, but Lauretta Onochie went on to say that the media ‘Analysts’ don’t correct the analysts when they say that the economy needs to be more diverse since they are also ignorant.

Mrs. Onochie disclosed this knowledge in a post he made on her Facebook page on Sunday. She went on to publish some data to back up her claim.

In the second quarter of 2023, agriculture was responsible for 23.01% of the country’s economic growth, followed by information and communication (19.57%), trade (16.80%), manufacturing (8.63%), crude oil and gas (5.34%), real estate (5.29%), finance and insurance (5.26%), and manufacturing (8.63%).

The majority of Nigerians have long assumed that the export of crude oil is what powers the country’s economy, but now that Lauretta Onochie has revealed the reality to everyone.

What do you have to say about this post?

Feel free to drop your comments in the box below and share this article with your friends and family.

DrStrangemedia (

)