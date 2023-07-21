When I Finally Get Engaged Or Married, I’ll Make Sure I Pepper Everybody On Social Media-Blessingceo

Blessing Okoro, a popular and educative Nigerian relationship therapist has taken to her official facebook account to disclose what she will do on social media platforms when she finally gets engaged or married.

The relationship therapist widely known and addressed as Blessingceo disclosed she was tired of being single, noting that the reason she is still unmarried is her bad character. Adding that her bad character has chased a lot of potential suitors away.

Speaking on what will happen when she gets engaged or married, Blessingceo said “Make I just marry or person engage me, I will make sure I pepper everybody on social media.

Further speaking, she said she was tired of seeing marriage anniversary posts online when she is yet to find a man. She noted she was ready to let go of her bad character and razor blade man, so that she will get married before the year runs out.

Click here to watch the video ( Fast-forward to 6:19)

SureDesigns (

)