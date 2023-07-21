When I Assumed Office, It Cost N137M Per Month To Clean Up Public Offices- Anambra Gov

The Governor of Anambra state, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has said that when he assumed office in 2022, it was costing N137million every month to clean up public offices within the state, adding that his government has today, been able to reduce this cost to N11 million in a bid to cut down on the overall governance cost (Vanguard).

Anambra Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

Professor Soludo, who made this declaration during a briefing of the state house correspondents shortly after the recent NEC meeting, noted that governments needed to be sensitive to the times and knock off waste by cutting down on their spending on governance.

In his words; “I will like to give you a simple example, when I assumed office, it was costing about N137million every month to clean up public offices, and so on. Today in Anambra, we are doing N11 million a month from N137million on a monthly basis.”

Image credit: Vanguard

