When I Asked Buhari Why He Did Not Attend Tinubu’s Rally In Kano, He Said He Wasn’t Invited-El-Rufai

The executive Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has revealed what President Muhammadu Buhari told him when he asked him why he was unable to attend the presidential campaign rally in Kano State.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his campaign team were in Kano State some weeks ago for his rally.

Reacting to rumours that President Muhammadu Buhari is not in support of the presidential ambition of the former Governor of Lagos State, Nasir El-Rufai debunked the rumours noting that it is not true that President Buhari is not attending APC rallies.

He added; “The next place was in Kano, but the President was not there. When I met him, I asked why. He said, he was not invited; he was not scheduled. That was when we had to schedule him for Adamawa, Yobe, Bauchi and other states.”

