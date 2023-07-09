When Help From Unusual Quarters Can Come In The Life Of A Person—Dr Olukoya

Dr Dk Olukoya, the founder and presiding General Overseer of Yaba based Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, in a video shared on his official Facebook page, has shared a message he delivered at the international headquarters of the ministry during the Sunday worship service on the title, Help From Unusual Quarters. The cleric has revealed in his words when help from unusual quarters can come into the life of a person.

As revealed by the cleric, from 02:32:50 to 02:34:38 of the video, help from unusual quarters can come into the life of a person, or begins to happen in your life when you get to a stage where no one wants to help or assist you. According to the cleric, help from unusual quarters would come when those who want to help you have tried but failed. Help from unusual quarters would come when it is now beyond human ability or capability to help you.

As revealed by the cleric, who could have helped Shadrach Meshach and Abednego, nobody! Who could have helped David before Goliath, nobody! Also, who could have helped Daniel when he was cast into the den of lions, nobody; no one could have helped the paralytic man who had spent 38 years at the pool of Bethesda. All these men, no one could have helped them apart from the Lord Jesus Christ. It is through him that help from unusual quarters can locate anyone. The Lord is the only help in every situation. He is the only dependable help for mankind. As revealed by the cleric, God has a proven track record of helping His people.

The Lord knows how to help His people, and according to the cleric, He has multiple ways of doing the same miracle for the sake of His people.

