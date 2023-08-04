When Gov Matawalle lost reelection, we didn’t know God wanted him to be minister: Yari

Abdulaziz Yari, representing Zamfara West in the Senate, has charged the ministerial nominee, Bello Matawalle, to be a worthy representative of the state and Nigeria.

Mr Yari made the call on Thursday in Abuja when he paid a congratulatory visit to Mr Matawalle.

He explained that President Bola Tinubu’s choice of the former governor was the right decision for Zamfara and fulfilled a promise.

“We tried everything justly possible to see to the emergence of Matawalle for his second term in office, but God in His wisdom had other plans for him which we didn’t know,” stated Mr Yari. “Now he is going to have a larger responsibility of serving the whole country, and we are here today to congratulate and pray for him to be successful in the discharge of the new national assignment he will take.”

Mr Yari added, “We also wish to thank and commend our president and to assure him that Zamfara people will always be behind him as he strives to make Nigeria stronger again.”

Responding, the ministerial nominee thanked the senator for the solidarity visit and promised to do his best wherever he finds himself to improve Nigeria.

“What the Tinubu-led administration now needs is the collective support and prayers from Nigerians for him to succeed, and we should do that for him,” the former Zamfara governor explained. “On my part, I remain grateful to his excellency, former Governor Abdulaziz Yari, for his steadfastness, resilience, and I want to assure you that we will continue to join hands together for the improvement of our state and the welfare of our people.”

Mr Matawalle said, “I will remain committed to the Nigerian project under the leadership of our amiable president to rebuild Nigeria.”

(NAN)