When GEJ wanted to increase fuel price by only N5M, we mobilized in Lagos against it- Nabena

It is no longer news that the current fuel price has exceeded N600 per liter. Recall that during his inauguration, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy. Since then, the costs of various goods have seemed to rise.

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Yekini Nabena, shared his perspective in an exclusive interview with the Sun paper regarding the country’s current state. He mentioned his participation in a protest against former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration when fuel prices were adjusted during that time.

Nabena pointed out that the performance of President Buhari’s administration has in a way supported the actions of the Jonathan administration. He criticized his own party for making several promises to the Nigerian people but not fulfilling them.

In his words, “Goodluck wanted to increase the pump price by only N5, but we all mobilized into the streets of Lagos against it. APC promised Nigerians heaven and earth, but gave little. We all saw Goodluck’s administration as a bad one, including me, when Buhari took charge, but what did we see at the end of the regime? Buhari’s government gave credibility to Goodluck’s government,” as reported by the Sun paper.

