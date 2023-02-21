This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When Emefiele Lost APC Primaries He Bankrolled His Cousin Okowa To Become Atiku VP -Smart Adeyemi

Smart Adeyemi, a senator from Kogi West in the National Assembly, claims that Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was involved in the selection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as the Peoples Democratic Party’s vice presidential nominee (PDP). On Monday night, just after picking up the Kogi governorship Nomination and Express of Interest papers in Abuja, Smart Adeyemi made this accusation while addressing to newsmen.

After learning that he had lost the APC presidential nomination to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the CBN governor, according to Smart Adeyemi, made the decision to get in touch with his cousin, Okowa, and financially support him so that he could become the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), allowing him to further his own objectives.

Furthermore, Smart Adeyemi emphasized that Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, had implemented the naira redesign policy in an effort to incite discontent with the APC administration and sway voters to oppose Bola Tinubu in the upcoming presidential election because the latter had defeated Tinubu’s bid for the position.

Are you aware that Emefiele want the president, he asked? As Atiku’s vice president, Okowa received funding from Emefiele after the APC primaries were lost. He took this action as a result of feeling that he had invested a lot of money in politics.

The All Progressives Congress and the Labour Party will face off in this weekend’s presidential election, according to Smart Adeyemi, because Atiku Abubakar has been disqualified from running because Buhari is also a president of the north.

