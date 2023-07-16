When El-Rufai wanted to contest in 2015, my dad ask him a question but he could not answer-Balarabe

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that Ibrahim Balarabe, who happens to be the first son of the late Balarabe Musa, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has said that the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, could not answer a question his late father asked him when he wanted to contest for the governorship election.

During the interview, Balarabe was asked what his relationship with the current governor of the Kaduna State is and while he was responding, he said that the governor was his junior colleague in school.

He said, “He is my junior, but if they need my advice, I will give them. Some of them do not need intelligent people around them for advice. I can give you an example. When El-Rufai wanted to contest in 2015, my dad ask him a question but he could not answer. When he wanted to contest for the first time in 2015, he went to my father (Balarabe Musa), that he wanted to contest for the governorship post of the state, and my father asked him for his programme, but he could not answer him. There is nothing that my father did not tell me even if I was not around when it happened.”

Further talking, Balarabe said, “It was my father who told me, ‘That boy (Nasir El-Rufai) came and told me that he wanted to contest for governor, and when I asked for his programme, he did not say anything and I only wished him well, because the basis upon what I could advise him was the programme.’ But he did not even have a programme. So, most of them entered into the field of governance blindly. That is why most of their programmes fail and they just waste resources.”

