When El-Rufai said there are 6m voters in Kano, he forgot that Igbos are about 1m- Babachir Lawal

The chances the Labour Party has in the Northern region of the country were revealed in a video that Channels Television posted on Twitter last night. Mr. Babachir Lawal is a devoted supporter of Peter Obi’s presidential aspirations. Prior to this, Mr. Lawal held the position of secretary for the Federal Government of Nigeria.

In an interview with a Channels Television reporter, Babachir Lawal claimed that El-allegation Rufai’s claims about a number of Northern States, including Kano, Kaduna, and others, are sufficient to utterly destroy the bases of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the forthcoming election.

This prompted Babachir to retort, “El-Rufai ignored the approximately 1 million Igbo people when he claimed that Kano had 6 million voters. The assertion that all six million of Lagos’ registered voters are Yoruba is untrue. Igbo, Hausa, Ibibio, Kanuri, and other ethnic groups are represented.”

In later remarks, he said that this feature will return, particularly for the Igbo people of Kano who were prevented from going home because of the unrest and other issues the ruling party had brought about for Nigerians. Instead, he claimed, people registered in their home states.

