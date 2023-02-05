NEWS

When El-Rufai Said There Are 6m Voters In Kano, He Forgot That Igbos Are About 1m – Babachir Lawal

According to a video posted on Twitter by Channels Television last night, Mr Babachir Lawal reveals the possibilities of the Labour Party in the northern part of the country.

In an interview with Channels Television, Babachir said Lawal El-Rufai’s statement was supported by some northern states, especially Kano, Kaduna and others, to destroy all the strongholds of the Labour Party presidential candidate in the coming election. 

“When El-Rufai said there are 6 million voters in Kano, he forgot that there are about 1 million Igbo. It is wrong to say that all the 6 million registered voters in Lagos are Yoruba. These are Igbo, Hausa, Ibibio, Kanuri and others. It’s made of people.”

He further said that due to several problems including the unrest caused by the ruling party to the people of Nigeria, people cannot go to their home towns and villages to register the PVC and instead registration at their place of residence is an influencing factor that will play out, especially the Igbo people in Kano who cannot go home.

https://twitter.com/channelstv/status/1621595140535222272?t=3f79_nb8dqvL-WMt0ZncZA&s=19

