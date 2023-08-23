When El-Rufai Demolished My House In Abuja He Also Demolished House Of A Minister – Austin Maho

Dr. Austin Maho, a public affairs commentator, revealed that he didn’t feel pained when Nasir El-Rufai, during his time as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), demolished his house to uphold the Abuja master plan. because he (El-Rufai) also demolished the house of a serving minister of defense at the time. Maho made this revelation while discussing a statement made by the new FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking during a program on AIT , Maho also likened El-Rufai’s attitude to that of Wike who promised to pull down structures built on green areas in order to restore the Abuja master plan.

Maho commented, “The areas that El-Rufai cleared as green spaces have now transformed into developed zones throughout Abuja. Hence, when Nyesom Wike assumed office and declared, ‘I will rectify Abuja’s master plan, regardless of your stature. If you’ve built on green areas where construction isn’t permissible, I will pull it down, ‘that was the attitude of El-Rufai. I suffered a property demolition under El-Rufai but I was not pained. Do you know why I was not pained? As he was demolishing my house, he was equally demolishing the house of a serving minister of defense so you make a law and it cuts across”.

