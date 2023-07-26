When DSS Carried Me In 2019, Emefiele Sent A Fellow To Me To Tell Me That I Haven’t Seen Anything-Sowore Claims

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), made startling allegations on his verified Facebook handle today. He claimed that back in 2019, while he was being taken away by the Department of State Services (DSS) in court, Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Chief of the Central Bank of Nigeria, sent someone to mock him. However, Sowore highlighted that the tables have turned, and now the DSS is facing a similar situation.

Sowore criticized the DSS for its actions over the years, expressing his discontent with the recent tussle that occurred at a Lagos court. The court had granted bail to Godwin Emefiele and ordered his transfer from DSS custody to a correctional center. This decision resulted in a clash between DSS operatives and Nigeria Correctional Service officials, both vying for custody of the suspended CBN governor. Sowore deemed the entire incident as “a show of shame” and used it to shed light on his own past encounter with the DSS.

Here are some reactions to Omoyele Sowore's post

