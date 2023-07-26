When DSS Carried Me In 2019, Emefiele Sent A Fellow To Me Saying I Haven’t Seen Anything-Sowore Claims

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the just concluded election, Omoyele Sowore took to his verified Facebook handle hours ago to allege that when he was taken away by the DSS in 2019 in Court, Godwin Emefiele sent a fellow to him to mock him.

He said today, the reverse is the case. Sowore described this incidence as “a show of shame”. He further criticized the DSS for its action over the years.

Omoyele Sowore said this while reacting to the tussle that ensued after a Lagos court granted the suspended CBN chief bail and ordered that he should be moved from DSS custody and remanded at a correctional centre.

Recall that there was a clash at the Federal High Court in Lagos as operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) tussled over who would take custody of suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele.

