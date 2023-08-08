When Coup Broke Out President Bazoum Locked Himself In A Room And Made Calls To Western Powers -Maho

Dr. Austin Maho, a public affairs analyst has alleged that when the coup broke out in Niger, the country’s president Mohamed Bazoum locked himself in a room and began to make calls to Western powers. He made this allegation during an interactive session on AIT .

Speaking during the program, Maho said as a democratically elected president, the first thing Bazoum should have done when the coup began was to appeal to the masses who elected him into office.

According to Maho, “When the coup broke out in Niger what was the first thing Mohamed Bazoum did? He locked himself in the room and started making calls to Western powers. If Niger is a democracy and the people elected him to serve them, once that situation happened the first thing you expect him to do is to appeal to the people that put him in power. Why the appeal to Western powers?”.

Watch the video from 1:17:07

