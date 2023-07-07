When Chukwuemeka Ojukwu Tried Secession in 1967, The Entire Country Faced Him — Ahmed Jaji

Some Nigerians have questioned the credibility of the 2023 election that will elect Bola Tinubu as president. Although a large number of petitioners have gone to court to challenge INEC’s announcement, national unity is at the heart of it all. Malam Ahmed Moyosore Jagi, Chairman of the General Progressive Congress and former Executive Secretary of Ojodu Local Council Development Zone, maintained that Nigeria would oppose secession regardless of the decision of the judges. In 1967, the late General Chukwuemeka Ojukwu put an end to attempts to separate the country, he told The Sun.

He said: “We have no other country but Nigeria and those who think that Nigeria will collapse must dispel that idea. No one can go anywhere and the Biafra war ended the division of Nigeria. When Chukwuemeka Ojukwu tried to divide the country in 1967, the whole country was against him and the whole country was also against another part of the country that was trying to divide the country. What is wrong with Nigeria altogether.”

Source: Sun paper

