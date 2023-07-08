When case presented in court is so ‘useless’ respondents need not call witness or just call 1 -Keyamo

Mr. Festus Keyamo, one of the spokespersons for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said that when a case presented in court is so ‘useless’, the respondent may need not call any witness or just decide to call only one witness.

Festus Keyamo made the statement in a tweet he recently made on his official Twitter account, where he said that his tweet intends to enlighten people about how the law court worked, and to educate who are over-excited over nothing so they could put their feet down.

As it is a common knowledge that we have series of election petitions going on at the election tribunal, both for the presidential and state governorship election petition.

However, Festus Keyamo said that he would like to enlighten people so that those who are over-joyful on a case, without being specific, can see from a reality perspective.

Hear him,

“Let us continue to educate those who are over-excited over nothing so that they can keep their feet for the ground. Without referring to any particular pending matter in court, generally speaking when the case you present in court is so useless that it cannot add up to support your prayers before the court, then the respondent need not call any witness at all or can just call a lone(1) witness to defend himself.

“In other words, the strength of the case of the petitioner is directly proportional to the effect the respondent needs to make to defend himself.”

