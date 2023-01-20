This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When buhari was Head of State, he said his frontline does not go beyond the borders of Nigeria- OBJ

According to a news that was published by the Daily Post this morning, it was reported that the former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that, the incumbent President of Nigeria, Muhammadu buhari, does not really understand the economy and has no knowledge about foreign affairs.

Information that was given made it known that, Olusegun Obasanjo, said this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital yesterday, Thursday, when he was taking part in an interactive session with the Experiential Leadership in Africa (TEL-Africa), as he said this while reacting to the backlash that came following his endorsement of Peter Obi.

He said, “I have done this in the past before for President Muhammadu buhari and I said, President buhari does not really understand the economy and that is true and you have seen it. When I said it, I was not running him down, that is what he is and he himself will admit that.

While speaking on President Muhammadu buhari’s understanding of foreign affairs, he said he has very little understanding about that.

He said, “When buhari was Military Head of State, he said his frontline does not go beyond the borders of Nigeria. His understanding of foreign affairs is very little and this is a pity.”

