‘When Babangida Came Into Power, Nigerians Rejoiced, But After Sometime, They Started Crying’ – Frank Kokori

Chief Frank Kokori, a notable figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has shared his response to the public’s reactions following the military takeover in Niger. The recent events in Niger Republic have sparked a range of opinions worldwide.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun paper, Frank Kokori expressed his viewpoint. He stated, “There are no lessons to be learned from this; every coup should be condemned. No one should lend support to any coup. The fact that people in Niger Republic are celebrating the coup is not surprising; it’s a typical response.”

He further remarked, “When Babangida seized power, Nigerians initially celebrated and endorsed him, but over time, their sentiments changed. You can’t challenge such regimes, as they respond with violence, and they disregard court rulings.”

Chief Frank Kokori’s perspective underscores his stance against supporting coups and his emphasis on condemning such actions. He points out historical patterns where initial public support for military takeovers eventually gives way to disillusionment and challenges to human rights and the rule of law.

squareblogge (

)