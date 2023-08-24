NEWS

When Babaginda Came To Power, Nigerians Rejoiced, But After Some Time, They Started Crying-Kokori

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 318 1 minute read

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Chief Frank Kokori has reacted as some people rejoiced after the military junta took over in Niger.

The recent development in Niger Republic has generated a lot of mixed reactions from many individuals and groups across the world.

The Sun paper reported that Frank Kokori, in an exclusive interview said; “There is no lesson to be learnt there; every coup should be condemned. No coup should be supported by anybody. That the people of Niger Republic are now rejoicing over the coup is not a new thing; it is normal”

He added; “When Babaginda came to power, Nigerians rejoiced and supported him, but after some time, they started crying. You don’t challenge them because if you do, they will kill you, and they don’t obey court orders.”

Peteru4011 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions as FCT Minister Wike Assumes Office in a Multi-Million-Naira SUV Branded The FCT-01

8 mins ago

Todays Headlines:Wike’s Appointment Offers Hope For Nigerians–Adams;Truckers Lament Business Decline

20 mins ago

How God Delivered A Pastor Who Said That He Is Not Attracted To Women But Men – Pastor Paul Enenche

20 mins ago

The Reason I Will Go For N1 Trillion If God Asked Me To Choose Between Wisdom And N1 Trillion-Oluoma

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button