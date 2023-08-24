When Babaginda Came To Power, Nigerians Rejoiced, But After Some Time, They Started Crying-Kokori

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Chief Frank Kokori has reacted as some people rejoiced after the military junta took over in Niger.

The recent development in Niger Republic has generated a lot of mixed reactions from many individuals and groups across the world.

The Sun paper reported that Frank Kokori, in an exclusive interview said; “There is no lesson to be learnt there; every coup should be condemned. No coup should be supported by anybody. That the people of Niger Republic are now rejoicing over the coup is not a new thing; it is normal”

He added; “When Babaginda came to power, Nigerians rejoiced and supported him, but after some time, they started crying. You don’t challenge them because if you do, they will kill you, and they don’t obey court orders.”

